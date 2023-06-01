Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 212,470 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,389,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $39,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAAS. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -20.94%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

