Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 22,901 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,901 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $34,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565,402 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,210,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355,601 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,085 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,583,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,076 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,464,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.