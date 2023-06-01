Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 29,772 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 526,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 29,772 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $35,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $31,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.24.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $86.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $97.99.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $645,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $570,006. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

