Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 30,423 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 581,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $37,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average of $67.45. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $448,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,345,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $36,561.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,544.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $448,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,345,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,999 shares of company stock worth $1,537,792. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.