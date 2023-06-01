Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 3,703 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $36,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Boston Beer by 19.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $291.00 to $297.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.75.

NYSE SAM opened at $337.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.28. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.09. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

