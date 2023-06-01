Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 434,145 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,145 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $35,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,383,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after buying an additional 667,610 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,669,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1,124.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 414,779 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 26.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,581,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after purchasing an additional 334,185 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

EBC stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $21.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.33%.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.