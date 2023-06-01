Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,399,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,926 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $38,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 8.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 84,525,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,990,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,088,000 after buying an additional 4,409,180 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth $16,575,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after buying an additional 3,569,621 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.0329 dividend. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

