Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $38,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2,596.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 894.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1,837.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

WASH stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $433.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.16). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $82.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

