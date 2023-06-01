Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,068,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,122 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $37,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLAY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLAY opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $563.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

