Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $37,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CAKE. Citigroup increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.89%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.