Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,235 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,015,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $38,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,251,000 after purchasing an additional 792,661 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $24,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after acquiring an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,984,000 after acquiring an additional 211,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Moelis & Company by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 439,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 124,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 190.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.86.

In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 23,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,004,055.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

