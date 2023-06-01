Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 25,444 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $36,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

