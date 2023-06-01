Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 260,323 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260,323 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $36,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 65,725 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

EQC stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Equity Commonwealth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.