Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 27,123 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,019,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,123 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $38,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in EPR Properties by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EPR opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

