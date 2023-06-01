Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 363,810 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,909,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 363,810 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of MBIA worth $37,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MBIA by 24.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MBIA by 105.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of MBIA by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 44,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MBI opened at $7.97 on Thursday. MBIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that MBIA Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MBI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MBIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MBIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

