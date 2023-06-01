Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,606 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $35,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Paylocity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Paylocity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $172.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 81.87 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $6,132,456.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,309,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,047,754.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $6,132,456.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,309,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,047,754.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,242 shares of company stock worth $14,791,349 in the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

