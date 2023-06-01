Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 540,722 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 540,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $36,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 76,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DEI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.9 %

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

DEI opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.02%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

