Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,110 Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,405,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $36,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTSI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 277.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 36,475 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $37.44.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

