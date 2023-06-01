Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Azenta were worth $35,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Azenta by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Azenta by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Azenta in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens cut shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

AZTA opened at $43.25 on Thursday. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -68.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.89.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

