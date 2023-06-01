DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in DISH Network by 746.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.79.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,177,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,650,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,599,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DISH. Bank of America cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

