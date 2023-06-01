Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,313,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,655,000 after buying an additional 20,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,313,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 453,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Dynamics

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $137,731.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $137,731.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,584.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,430.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,416 shares of company stock valued at $528,098 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 2.2 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $649.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

