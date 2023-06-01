Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.49

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 28209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Driven Brands Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 112.87, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $997,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,416,944.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Driven Brands news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick acquired 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $997,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,416,944.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary W. Ferrera acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.23 per share, for a total transaction of $96,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,937.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

