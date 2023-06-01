Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Duolingo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Walk Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 38,250 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL stock opened at $149.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.39. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $157.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -119.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUOL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, Director Sara Clemens sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $2,365,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,904.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $1,398,314.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,545.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Clemens sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $2,365,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $382,904.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,998,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.