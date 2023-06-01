Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,803 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1,116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

DVAX opened at $11.43 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 9.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $190,913.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.