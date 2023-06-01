Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities cut shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.48. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $72.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

