Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 317.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. Barclays raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of ERF opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 5.09%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

