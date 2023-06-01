Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Position Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 39.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 52.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 153.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

EQX opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.26. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.10 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

