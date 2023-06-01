Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after buying an additional 2,444,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,662,000 after buying an additional 1,999,312 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,053,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after buying an additional 1,903,680 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,460,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after buying an additional 1,609,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equitrans Midstream

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.