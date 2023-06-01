EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,692 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EZCORP by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,168,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 119,255 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in EZCORP by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 373,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 159,448 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZPW stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $462.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.23.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

