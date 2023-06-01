Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $93.40

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93.40 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.15), with a volume of 709589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.65 ($1.22).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.54) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 5.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 137.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £555.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.33, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.44.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Stories

