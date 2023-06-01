First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,804 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $492.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.83.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

FMBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at $247,138.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Mid Bancshares Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

