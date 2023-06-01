First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 2,036 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $470.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.77. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.63 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.