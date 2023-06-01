First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 50,578 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,578 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 244.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE TLK opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 14.21%.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

