First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 67,073 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 335.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,884,000 after purchasing an additional 62,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,300,000 after acquiring an additional 106,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STBA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $26.82 on Thursday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Insider Activity at S&T Bancorp

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 2,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,658.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Further Reading

