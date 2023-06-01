First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 74,667 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,667 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CORT. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,508.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

