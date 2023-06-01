First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,799 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $133,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,148.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.85.

NYSE:SIX opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

