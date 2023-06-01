First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,466,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,906,000 after purchasing an additional 305,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,016,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,012,000 after purchasing an additional 100,543 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,393 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 2.0 %

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 101.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $841,545.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at $585,811.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $841,545.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,713 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

Featured Articles

