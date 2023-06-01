First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,362,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,517,000 after acquiring an additional 120,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,254,000 after acquiring an additional 72,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,598,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after acquiring an additional 103,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after acquiring an additional 485,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,669,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,767,000 after purchasing an additional 58,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

CENTA opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.