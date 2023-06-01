First Trust Advisors LP Buys 11,061 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 220.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WABC. TheStreet cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Down 3.5 %

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

