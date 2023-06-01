First Trust Advisors LP Buys 12,252 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in XPEL were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,610,000 after buying an additional 273,640 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after buying an additional 411,462 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 3.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,068,000 after buying an additional 42,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,321,000 after buying an additional 75,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,750,000 after buying an additional 65,502 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.19. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $42.99 and a one year high of $87.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $78.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.06 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 37.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 19,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,491,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,181,408 shares in the company, valued at $163,605,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $357,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,680,320.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 19,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,491,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,181,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,605,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,356 shares of company stock worth $12,151,214. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

