First Trust Advisors LP Buys 12,502 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,068,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,865,000 after acquiring an additional 103,122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 110,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $45.51.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $563.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 37.39%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.