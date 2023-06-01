First Trust Advisors LP Buys 13,119 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth about $398,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 69.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,681 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth about $161,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 73,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

