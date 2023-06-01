First Trust Advisors LP Buys 9,829 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,890 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Financial were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after acquiring an additional 193,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 715,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 156,091 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 368,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 122,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial news, Director Tina Jane Maher purchased 1,500 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tina Jane Maher acquired 1,500 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,560 shares of company stock worth $161,141. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Financial Trading Down 3.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35.

First Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

First Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Further Reading

