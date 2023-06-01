First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Stephen P. Marsh purchased 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $99,909.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $56.35.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.