First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,371 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,386,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,133,000 after acquiring an additional 142,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,007 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 8,957,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,732,000 after acquiring an additional 448,858 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,094,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,740,000 after acquiring an additional 747,435 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,939,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,075,000 after acquiring an additional 545,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PAGP. Mizuho raised their target price on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Shares of PAGP opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 97.27%.

Insider Activity at Plains GP

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading

