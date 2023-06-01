First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,919,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,736,000 after purchasing an additional 392,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after acquiring an additional 610,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,320,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,232,000 after acquiring an additional 291,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

