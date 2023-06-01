First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $184.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.34 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.