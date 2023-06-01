First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,218 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 60,062 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.