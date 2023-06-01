First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 81.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Brinker International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Brinker International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Brinker International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 36.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period.

EAT stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.36.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

