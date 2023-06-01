First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.91 Million Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JACK stock opened at $86.56 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.82.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on JACK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,324.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $570,006. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

